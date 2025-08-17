INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Centene Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - CNC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Centene Corporation (“Centene” or the“Company”)(NYSE: CNC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Centene and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 8, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Centene securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 1, 2025, Centene announced that it“is withdrawing its previous 2025 GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) guidance, including the underlying guidance elements.” Explaining its decision, Centene said that market growth in 22 states out of the 29 in its marketplace is not meeting expectations, and that the overall health risks in these states are much higher than what Centene had anticipated for its risk adjustment revenue calculations.

On this news, Centene's stock price fell $22.87 per share, or 40.37%, to close at $33.78 per share on July 2, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980