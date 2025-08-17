Employment Law Attorneys, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., For Alleged Failure To Provide Employees With Meal Breaks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the lawsuit filed, employees of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant denied Plaintiff's request for accommodations due to personal health reasons. Allegedly, Defendant fabricated performance and conduct issues about Plaintiff, denied Plaintiff employment opportunities, privileges, and wages under the Labor Code, and Plaintiff was plagued with ongoing work pressures, obligations, and mistreatment by his supervisors as a result of Plaintiff's willingness to raise formal complaints described herein. Defendant, allegedly, wrongfully terminated Plaintiff's employment on February 13, 2025. Defendant's conduct, allegedly, violated FEHA, Government Code Section 12900.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

