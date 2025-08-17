Employment Law Attorneys, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., For Alleged Failure To Provide Employees With Meal Breaks
The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant denied Plaintiff's request for accommodations due to personal health reasons. Allegedly, Defendant fabricated performance and conduct issues about Plaintiff, denied Plaintiff employment opportunities, privileges, and wages under the Labor Code, and Plaintiff was plagued with ongoing work pressures, obligations, and mistreatment by his supervisors as a result of Plaintiff's willingness to raise formal complaints described herein. Defendant, allegedly, wrongfully terminated Plaintiff's employment on February 13, 2025. Defendant's conduct, allegedly, violated FEHA, Government Code Section 12900.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**
Media Contact
Nicholas De Blouw
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
(800) 568-8020
[email protected]
SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment