Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lavrov Asserts Russia's Clear Stance on Alaska Summit

Lavrov Asserts Russia's Clear Stance on Alaska Summit


2025-08-17 07:42:19
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Moscow holds “a clear, understandable position” as he landed in Alaska on Friday, preparing for the upcoming discussions between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Lavrov expressed confidence in Russia’s stance and readiness to defend it during the anticipated summit.

While responding to U.S. President Trump’s earlier statement — which estimated a "25% chance of failure" in the negotiations — Lavrov, speaking to a news outlet during an interview in Anchorage, noted that Russia refrains from making forecasts ahead of such events.

“We know we have arguments and a clear, understandable position. We'll present it,” he affirmed.

Lavrov acknowledged prior groundwork laid by U.S. representative Steve Witkoff, who had been engaging in discussions on behalf of the American leader.

He described these exchanges as productive and expressed hope for continued dialogue. “I hope we'll continue this useful conversation,” he added.

The meeting between Putin and Trump, scheduled to take place later Friday in Anchorage, aims to explore avenues for resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has persisted since February 2022.

Both leaders are expected to seek areas of agreement to potentially bring the conflict to an end.

In a symbolic gesture, Lavrov arrived in the U.S. state wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with "USSR," drawing attention from observers and commentators.

Some analysts suggested that this may have been intended to highlight the historical alliance between Russia and the United States during World War II — a reminder of past cooperation, particularly significant in a location like Alaska.

Historically, Alaska was a territory under Russian control before being sold to the United States by Tsar Alexander II for $7.2 million in 1867.

During the Second World War, the U.S. provided military aid to the USSR through the Land-Lease program — a connection some say still resonates in the symbolic choice of meeting venue.

MENAFN17082025000045017167ID1109938340

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search