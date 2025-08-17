403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov Asserts Russia's Clear Stance on Alaska Summit
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Moscow holds “a clear, understandable position” as he landed in Alaska on Friday, preparing for the upcoming discussions between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Lavrov expressed confidence in Russia’s stance and readiness to defend it during the anticipated summit.
While responding to U.S. President Trump’s earlier statement — which estimated a "25% chance of failure" in the negotiations — Lavrov, speaking to a news outlet during an interview in Anchorage, noted that Russia refrains from making forecasts ahead of such events.
“We know we have arguments and a clear, understandable position. We'll present it,” he affirmed.
Lavrov acknowledged prior groundwork laid by U.S. representative Steve Witkoff, who had been engaging in discussions on behalf of the American leader.
He described these exchanges as productive and expressed hope for continued dialogue. “I hope we'll continue this useful conversation,” he added.
The meeting between Putin and Trump, scheduled to take place later Friday in Anchorage, aims to explore avenues for resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has persisted since February 2022.
Both leaders are expected to seek areas of agreement to potentially bring the conflict to an end.
In a symbolic gesture, Lavrov arrived in the U.S. state wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with "USSR," drawing attention from observers and commentators.
Some analysts suggested that this may have been intended to highlight the historical alliance between Russia and the United States during World War II — a reminder of past cooperation, particularly significant in a location like Alaska.
Historically, Alaska was a territory under Russian control before being sold to the United States by Tsar Alexander II for $7.2 million in 1867.
During the Second World War, the U.S. provided military aid to the USSR through the Land-Lease program — a connection some say still resonates in the symbolic choice of meeting venue.
Lavrov expressed confidence in Russia’s stance and readiness to defend it during the anticipated summit.
While responding to U.S. President Trump’s earlier statement — which estimated a "25% chance of failure" in the negotiations — Lavrov, speaking to a news outlet during an interview in Anchorage, noted that Russia refrains from making forecasts ahead of such events.
“We know we have arguments and a clear, understandable position. We'll present it,” he affirmed.
Lavrov acknowledged prior groundwork laid by U.S. representative Steve Witkoff, who had been engaging in discussions on behalf of the American leader.
He described these exchanges as productive and expressed hope for continued dialogue. “I hope we'll continue this useful conversation,” he added.
The meeting between Putin and Trump, scheduled to take place later Friday in Anchorage, aims to explore avenues for resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has persisted since February 2022.
Both leaders are expected to seek areas of agreement to potentially bring the conflict to an end.
In a symbolic gesture, Lavrov arrived in the U.S. state wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with "USSR," drawing attention from observers and commentators.
Some analysts suggested that this may have been intended to highlight the historical alliance between Russia and the United States during World War II — a reminder of past cooperation, particularly significant in a location like Alaska.
Historically, Alaska was a territory under Russian control before being sold to the United States by Tsar Alexander II for $7.2 million in 1867.
During the Second World War, the U.S. provided military aid to the USSR through the Land-Lease program — a connection some say still resonates in the symbolic choice of meeting venue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment