Air Canada To Resume Flights After Govt Issues Directive To End Flight Attendants' Strike
"The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) has directed Air Canada to resume airline operations and for all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants to resume their duties" by 2 p.m. ET," AFP quoted the airline as saying in a statement.
The government directive arrived after Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu moved to impose binding arbitration on Saturday, in which he extended the existing contract until a new agreement is reached.
Over 10,000 flight attendants walked off the job over pay, months after negotiations over a new contract.
More to follow....
