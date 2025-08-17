“I Bombed”: John Cena Reflects On Misfired WWE Heel Run, Keeps Fans Guessing About Last Opponent

WWE legend John Cena has opened up about his much-debated heel turn and why it failed to resonate with fans. Speaking candidly at Fan Expo Chicago 2025, the 17-time world champion admitted that his promos simply didn't click, which created a disconnect in the storyline.

Cena's shocking transformation came earlier this year, when he blindsided Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber, officially turning heel for the first time in years. While the moment itself stunned fans, the follow-up execution reportedly left many disappointed.

“I wasn't upset. No, I failed,” Cena told a fan during a Q & A.“And there's nothing wrong with that-you learn from failure, right? I went out there and bombed. Sh*t happens.”

He emphasized that he has always welcomed criticism and now views the failed angle as a teaching moment in his storied WWE career.

Cena's Final WWE Run

The heel turn came during what Cena has already confirmed to be his farewell year in WWE. At the beginning of 2025, he revealed that this would be his last season in the ring, with his final match set for December.

Since then, he has faced some of WWE's biggest names on his retirement tour, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Randy Orton. His next challenger will be Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.

Despite retirement looming, fans are still left guessing about his opponent for the very last match of his career. When asked about it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cena once again avoided dropping a hint.

“Whoever WWE Chooses, I'm Cool With It”

Addressing the speculation about his final bout, Cena explained:

“No, I've never operated like that. It's weird, because I've always just been that guy who shows up, does what's asked, and tries to be reliable. This tour will always be special to me because of you guys in the crowd-but I also want it to be special for the business. My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it. Whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, man, I'm good with that.”