Canada Demands Striking Air Canada Staff to Resume Work
(MENAFN) Over 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants who walked off the job early Saturday are being ordered to return to work by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu confirmed during a press conference.
Hajdu said she had directed the CIRB to instruct both Air Canada and its unionized workforce to “resume and continue their operations and duties in order to secure industrial peace and protect the interests of Canada, Canadians and the economy.”
The decision comes after Air Canada halted all flights in response to the widespread labor action.
The federal government invoked Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code, a clause that enables ministerial intervention in labor conflicts. The move was made following a request from Air Canada, according to the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the flight attendants.
In a statement to media, Air Canada said it is “premature to comment” while the CIRB’s process is still underway. The airline added that it's too soon to speculate about when flights might resume, advising travelers not to go to the airport unless they have a confirmed reservation and their flight is shown as operating.
The nationwide strike, organized by CUPE, centers on demands for pay raises and proper compensation for duties performed on the ground.
