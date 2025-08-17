403
Canadian federal government to end strike by thousands of attendants
(MENAFN) The Canadian federal government has stepped in to resolve a strike involving roughly 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants, which began early Saturday, by ordering binding arbitration.
Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu stated that she invoked her authority under the national labor code to direct the Canada Industrial Relations Board to mediate the dispute between Air Canada and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
"The enormous impact of a nationwide labour disruption of this scale is already being felt by Canadians and visitors to our country. This impact will grow significantly with a prolonged dispute," the minister said. "In a year in which Canadian families and businesses have already experienced too much disruption and uncertainty, this is not the time to add additional challenges and disruptions to their lives and our economy."
Hajdu asked the board to help the parties reach a resolution by imposing final and binding arbitration and to maintain the terms of the existing collective agreement until a new one is determined by the arbitrator.
