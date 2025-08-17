Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump, Putin summit ends, no deal happening

2025-08-17 05:20:15
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded a high-profile meeting in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, though no formal deal was reached, according to reports.

The talks, which lasted approximately three hours, centered mainly on the Ukraine crisis and efforts to reshape bilateral relations, which have largely stagnated in recent years. While Trump stated that progress was made, no concrete agreement was finalized, prompting concerns from Ukraine and other European countries about being excluded.

At a joint press briefing following the summit, Trump said "many points" had been agreed upon, noting "great progress" had been made, though no formal deal was reached. Putin added that he agreed Ukraine's security should be ensured, emphasizing that the understanding reached could help pave the way toward peace. He stressed that Russia is sincerely interested in ending the conflict, highlighting the importance of addressing the "primary causes" and warning Ukraine and European nations not to "throw a wrench in the works."

In an interview after the meeting, Trump said it is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate a ceasefire, noting that he and Putin had discussed land transfers and security guarantees for Ukraine, and had "largely agreed." He also indicated that a trilateral meeting involving himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy would be arranged soon.

The Alaska summit marked the first visit by a Russian head of state to the United States in nearly a decade and the first direct meeting between the two presidents since 2021. Beyond the conflict, Putin expressed hope that the talks would serve as "a starting point" for restoring "business-like" and "pragmatic" relations between the two countries, highlighting potential cooperation in trade, high technology, space exploration, and the Arctic.

