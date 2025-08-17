403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump, Putin summit ends, no deal happening
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded a high-profile meeting in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, though no formal deal was reached, according to reports.
The talks, which lasted approximately three hours, centered mainly on the Ukraine crisis and efforts to reshape bilateral relations, which have largely stagnated in recent years. While Trump stated that progress was made, no concrete agreement was finalized, prompting concerns from Ukraine and other European countries about being excluded.
At a joint press briefing following the summit, Trump said "many points" had been agreed upon, noting "great progress" had been made, though no formal deal was reached. Putin added that he agreed Ukraine's security should be ensured, emphasizing that the understanding reached could help pave the way toward peace. He stressed that Russia is sincerely interested in ending the conflict, highlighting the importance of addressing the "primary causes" and warning Ukraine and European nations not to "throw a wrench in the works."
In an interview after the meeting, Trump said it is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate a ceasefire, noting that he and Putin had discussed land transfers and security guarantees for Ukraine, and had "largely agreed." He also indicated that a trilateral meeting involving himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy would be arranged soon.
The Alaska summit marked the first visit by a Russian head of state to the United States in nearly a decade and the first direct meeting between the two presidents since 2021. Beyond the conflict, Putin expressed hope that the talks would serve as "a starting point" for restoring "business-like" and "pragmatic" relations between the two countries, highlighting potential cooperation in trade, high technology, space exploration, and the Arctic.
The talks, which lasted approximately three hours, centered mainly on the Ukraine crisis and efforts to reshape bilateral relations, which have largely stagnated in recent years. While Trump stated that progress was made, no concrete agreement was finalized, prompting concerns from Ukraine and other European countries about being excluded.
At a joint press briefing following the summit, Trump said "many points" had been agreed upon, noting "great progress" had been made, though no formal deal was reached. Putin added that he agreed Ukraine's security should be ensured, emphasizing that the understanding reached could help pave the way toward peace. He stressed that Russia is sincerely interested in ending the conflict, highlighting the importance of addressing the "primary causes" and warning Ukraine and European nations not to "throw a wrench in the works."
In an interview after the meeting, Trump said it is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate a ceasefire, noting that he and Putin had discussed land transfers and security guarantees for Ukraine, and had "largely agreed." He also indicated that a trilateral meeting involving himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy would be arranged soon.
The Alaska summit marked the first visit by a Russian head of state to the United States in nearly a decade and the first direct meeting between the two presidents since 2021. Beyond the conflict, Putin expressed hope that the talks would serve as "a starting point" for restoring "business-like" and "pragmatic" relations between the two countries, highlighting potential cooperation in trade, high technology, space exploration, and the Arctic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment