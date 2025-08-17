Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Debuts First-ever Osmotic Power Plant


2025-08-17 05:09:46
(MENAFN) Japan has officially launched its first-ever osmotic power facility, tapping into energy created by the salt concentration differences between seawater and freshwater, media reported on Sunday. The plant began operating in early August in the southwestern region of Fukuoka Prefecture.

Operated by the Fukuoka District Waterworks Agency, this installation makes Japan only the second country in the world to deploy such technology, following a similar development by a Danish firm in 2023. The agency described the innovation as “a next-generation renewable energy source that is not affected by weather or time of day and emits no carbon dioxide.”

The underlying process, known as salinity gradient power, utilizes osmosis by separating treated sewage water from concentrated seawater using a semi-permeable membrane. This concentration gradient drives freshwater to naturally move toward the saltier solution, generating pressure that spins a turbine. The motion of the turbine is then converted into electricity by a connected generator.

The facility, which went online on August 5, is projected to produce 880,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity each year. That energy will support a local desalination plant responsible for supplying freshwater to Fukuoka City and its surrounding municipalities.

