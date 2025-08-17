Flipkart Freedom Sale: Iphone 14 Prices Crashed By Up To Rs 31,000 Ahead Of Iphone 17 Launch
As part of its ongoing Freedom Sale (August 13–17), Flipkart has rolled out steep discounts on the iPhone 14, making it available at prices never seen before. The timing is notable, coming just ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 17 series in September.
Price Slashed by Nearly Rs 31,000
The iPhone 14, launched in 2022 with a starting price of Rs 79,900, is now being offered at a far lower tag:
Regular price cut: now starts from Rs 59,900
Sale price on Flipkart: slashed further to Rs 52,990
Extra bank discount: Rs 4,000 off, taking the effective price down even more
This brings the overall reduction close to Rs 31,000 below launch price. Customers can also benefit from exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans beginning at Rs 1,863.
Available Variants
The deal covers all three storage versions of the iPhone 14: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
Key Highlights of iPhone 14
Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR panel with the classic notch design
Rear Cameras: Dual 12MP setup on the back
Front Camera: 12MP for selfies and video calls
Performance: Powered by the A15 Bionic chip with 6GB RAM
Software: Shipped with iOS 16 but upgradable to iOS 18
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment