Flipkart Freedom Sale: Iphone 14 Prices Crashed By Up To Rs 31,000 Ahead Of Iphone 17 Launch

2025-08-17 05:01:08
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

As part of its ongoing Freedom Sale (August 13–17), Flipkart has rolled out steep discounts on the iPhone 14, making it available at prices never seen before. The timing is notable, coming just ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 17 series in September.

Price Slashed by Nearly Rs 31,000

The iPhone 14, launched in 2022 with a starting price of Rs 79,900, is now being offered at a far lower tag:

Regular price cut: now starts from Rs 59,900

Sale price on Flipkart: slashed further to Rs 52,990

Extra bank discount: Rs 4,000 off, taking the effective price down even more

This brings the overall reduction close to Rs 31,000 below launch price. Customers can also benefit from exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans beginning at Rs 1,863.

Available Variants

The deal covers all three storage versions of the iPhone 14: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Key Highlights of iPhone 14

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR panel with the classic notch design

Rear Cameras: Dual 12MP setup on the back

Front Camera: 12MP for selfies and video calls

Performance: Powered by the A15 Bionic chip with 6GB RAM

Software: Shipped with iOS 16 but upgradable to iOS 18

