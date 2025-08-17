Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thousands of Air Canada flight attendants going on strike are demanded to return to work

2025-08-17 04:35:39
(MENAFN) More than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants who went on strike Saturday will be ordered back to work by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu announced. She said the directive aims to ensure industrial peace and protect the economy.

The government acted under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code, following a request from Air Canada after the airline suspended all operations. Flight attendants, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), launched the strike seeking higher wages and compensation for ground duties. Air Canada advised customers to check confirmed bookings before heading to airports.

