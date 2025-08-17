403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thousands of Air Canada flight attendants going on strike are demanded to return to work
(MENAFN) More than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants who went on strike Saturday will be ordered back to work by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu announced. She said the directive aims to ensure industrial peace and protect the economy.
The government acted under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code, following a request from Air Canada after the airline suspended all operations. Flight attendants, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), launched the strike seeking higher wages and compensation for ground duties. Air Canada advised customers to check confirmed bookings before heading to airports.
The government acted under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code, following a request from Air Canada after the airline suspended all operations. Flight attendants, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), launched the strike seeking higher wages and compensation for ground duties. Air Canada advised customers to check confirmed bookings before heading to airports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment