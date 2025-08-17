403
Apartment Fire Leaves Two dead, 13 Injured in South Korea
(MENAFN) Two fatalities and 13 injuries resulted from a fire that erupted Sunday morning in a Seoul apartment complex, a local news agency reported.
The blaze ignited around 8:10 a.m. local time (2310 GMT Saturday) in a 20-story residential building. A man in his 20s died instantly at the scene, while his mother, in her 60s, was transported to the hospital after receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but ultimately passed away.
Among the injured, one person sustained serious wounds, and 12 others were treated for minor injuries. Emergency responders evacuated 89 residents from the building.
Initial investigations indicate the fire originated from a unit on the 14th floor, where sprinklers were reportedly absent.
Authorities continue probing the incident’s precise cause.
