Ramadoss Vs Anbumani: PMK's Crucial General Body Meet Today To Reaffirm Father's Position

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) The leadership tussle within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is set to reach a decisive point, with the Ramadoss camp convening a crucial general body meeting on Sunday to formally recognise party founder, Dr S. Ramadoss, as the president.

The move comes after weeks of internal sparring between the factions led by Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss.

According to insiders, the meeting is expected not only to endorse the founder's elevation but also to pave the way for his eldest daughter, Srikanthi, to be assigned a key role within the party structure. If confirmed, this would mark the first time Srikanthi steps into an official political position, signalling a further consolidation of family influence at the top.

The latest round of developments follows the Anbumani camp's parallel show of strength last week, when it convened a general body meeting and announced the extension of his tenure as president until August 2026. However, leaders loyal to the founder point out that the party's high-level administrative body had already acted on May 29, the day after Anbumani's term expired, by unanimously nominating Ramadoss as president.

He assumed office on May 30, and the state executive committee, consisting of 1,440 members, ratified the decision on July 7.

“The general body's recognition on Sunday will complete the process, and the outcome will be officially conveyed to the Election Commission of India,” a senior functionary explained.

The meeting is also expected to approve amendments to the party bylaws, giving the founder the authority to assume the presidency upon the expiry of an incumbent's tenure, appoint or nominate individuals to key positions, and convene both emergency and ordinary meetings to strengthen organisational control.

Supporters of Ramadoss argue that the party needs stability under his leadership. Salem West MLA R. Arul remarked,“Ayya's leadership is crucial for the PMK's revival. Past alliance decisions, taken against the will of the cadre, led to setbacks. From here, Ayya should take the final call on alliances.”

He suggested that Anbumani should either accept the post of working president or align himself as a loyal cadre. Meanwhile, three MLAs loyal to Anbumani -- C. Sivakumar (Mailam), S.P. Venkateshwaran (Dharmapuri), and S.Sadhasivam (Mettur) -- attended Governor R.N. Ravi's Independence Day reception at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

“We participated on Anbumani's directions,” Sadhasivam clarified.

Interestingly, on Saturday, Anbumani and his family visited Ramadoss' residence to celebrate his mother Saraswathi's birthday. They spent two hours together, cut a cake, and sought blessings from the parents, even as political tensions remained unresolved.

Ramadoss later dismissed speculation of reconciliation, saying no invitation had been extended to his son, as he had not agreed to take up the role of working president.