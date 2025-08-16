Air Canada Strike Grounds 100,000 Travellers, Government Forces Airline & Flight Attendants Back To Work

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Canadian government on stepped in to resolve the contract standoff between Air Canada and its cabin crew, ordering binding arbitration to end the strike. The move, strongly backed by the airline but firmly resisted by the flight attendants' union, aims to break the deadlock.

Thousands of Air Canada flight attendants walked off the job for the first time since 1985, just before 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT), after months of negotiations over a new contract. In anticipation of the stoppage, the airline canceled nearly all of its 700 daily flights, forcing more than 100,000 travelers to scramble for alternatives or stay put.

The central sticking point in the contract talks has been the union's push for pay during time spent on the ground-such as assisting passengers during boarding and waiting between flights. Currently, attendants receive most of their compensation only while the aircraft is in motion.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said at a news conference she had asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to impose binding arbitration on both sides and order an immediate end to the strike. Still, she told reporters it may take 24 to 48 hours for the board to complete that work, while Air Canada has said restarting operations after a strike would take a week to complete.

"This is not a decision that I've taken lightly, but the potential for immediate negative impact on Canadians and our economy is simply too great," Hajdu said.

Air Canada had asked Prime Minister Mark Carney's minority Liberal government to make the request, but the Canadian Union of Public Employees said it wanted a negotiated solution, as binding arbitration would take pressure off the airline.

The union said it has asked the CIRB's chairperson to recuse herself from hearing the case in a virtual session on Saturday afternoon because she has worked in the past as a senior counsel at Air Canada. The carrier declined comment on Hajdu's decision and hearing as the process is underway.

Hajdu said the government preferred negotiated settlements to labor disputes, but the current impasse showed the two sides would not find a solution soon enough to spare the economy further damage.

She said Canada had already experienced "unprecedented attacks on trade," referring to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on U.S.-bound shipments.

Minutes after the announcement, the union blasted the government's decision.

"The Liberal government is rewarding Air Canada's refusal to negotiate fairly by giving them exactly what they wanted," it said in a statement posted on X.

Henly Larden, an Air Canada flight attendant and a vice-president at CUPE, called the government's move "incredibly disgusting."

"Air Canada should come and join us in good faith and address the matters that really resonate with our members,” a visibly emotional Larden said in a shaken voice at Vancouver airport.

CUPE spokesperson Hugh Pouliot told Reuters that the strike will end only when the CIRB issues binding arbitration notice to the parties. The board is likely to grant the government's request.

While passengers have generally voiced support for the flight attendants on social media, Canadian businesses - already reeling from a trade dispute with the U.S. - have urged the federal government to impose binding arbitration and cut short the strike.

"With both parties declaring an impasse in negotiations, with valuable cargo grounded and passengers stranded, the government made the right decision to refer the two sides to binding arbitration," Matthew Holmes, chief of public policy for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

WAGE DISPUTE

While the most contentious topic was compensation for time spent on the ground, there was also disagreement over broader wage issues. The carrier had offered a 38% increase in total compensation for flight attendants over four years, with a 25% raise in the first year, which CUPE said was insufficient.

The union has said Air Canada offered to compensate flight attendants for some work that is now unpaid at 50% of their hourly rate. A source close to the negotiations told Reuters the union was looking for parity on wages with Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat. Its flight attendants approved a contract last year that provided for total compounded increases of 30% over five years, making them the highest paid in the industry in Canada.

According to union data, a Transat flight attendant would start at an hourly rate of C$40.38 ($29.22), effective November 2025, compared with an entry level wage of C$26.42 at Air Canada's low cost service Air Canada Rouge or around C$30 at the mainline carrier.

Air Canada did not confirm if such a proposal had been put forth by the union.

Earlier in the day outside Toronto Pearson International Airport - the country's busiest - hundreds of cabin crew waved flags, banners and picket signs. Union officials called on members to assemble outside all of the country's major airports, including in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.

Montreal-based Air Canada had said the suspended flights included those operated by Air Canada Rouge. Flights by Air Canada's regional affiliates - Air Canada Jazz and PAL Airlines - were operating as usual.

Hajdu told reporters she had also asked the country's industrial relations board to extend the terms of the existing collective agreement until a new one is determined by the arbitrator.

The Canada Labour Code gives the government the right to ask the industrial relations board to impose binding arbitration in the interests of protecting the economy.

Under Justin Trudeau, Carney's predecessor, the government intervened quickly last year to head off rail and dock strikes that threatened to cripple the economy.

($1 = 1.3819 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, Kyaw Soe Oo in Toronto and Promit Mukherjee in Ottawa; Additional reporting by Chris Helgren in Vancouver, Utkarsh Shetti and Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank McGurty, Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)