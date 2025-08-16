5 WWE Stars Who Should Stay Away From Cody Rhodes' Second Championship Reign

Cody Rhodes begins another Undisputed WWE Title reign, but these five stars should stay away.

John Cena already ended Cody Rhodes' first championship run at WrestleMania 41, only to lose the rematch at SummerSlam 2025. With the score tied, a trilogy bout seems unnecessary, especially as Cena's farewell tour nears its conclusion. Given his limited dates and decisive loss last time, WWE would be better served keeping him away from another Undisputed Title program with Rhodes.

Solo Sikoa once positioned himself as Roman Reigns' stand-in following WrestleMania 40, directly targeting Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the audience never truly bought into him as a serious challenger, leaving the feud underwhelming.

Now enjoying a fresh run as United States Champion with a comedic twist to his character, Sikoa is finally finding momentum. A renewed clash with Rhodes would only risk derailing his progress if he suffers another defeat.

Logan Paul has proved his ability in the ring, consistently delivering high-level performances against top talent. Yet, his part-time schedule and current role on the roster make another Undisputed Championship match unnecessary.

Fans already saw him face Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring 2024, and running it back would add little excitement. Keeping The Maverick out of Cody's orbit prevents the title picture from feeling repetitive.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are destined to collide again, given their massive stature in WWE history. Rhodes ended Reigns' historic 1,316-day reign at WrestleMania 40, cementing himself as the man to dethrone The Tribal Chief. But now is not the right moment.

With Reigns locked in a heated program against Seth Rollins, WWE should allow that long-term rivalry to play out fully. If Reigns is to hold gold again, pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship would serve him better.

Jey Uso remains popular, but his current direction on RAW centers around Seth Rollins' faction, not championship pursuits. While he and Rhodes share history as both partners and rivals, another title feud would be risky.

Jey's previous World Heavyweight Championship reign lacked spark, and another high-profile loss could further damage his standing. Keeping him away from Cody ensures his character doesn't lose more credibility.