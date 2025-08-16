Jollibee Issues Statement After Burger Blowout Raffle Draw Controversy In Philippines

Fast food chain Jollibee has issued a statement after a controversy related to its raffle draw promotions. According to Philippine media outlets, netizens voiced concerns over week 3 of the Burger Blowout draw, questioning if the names of the apparent winners were fake or AI-generated.

Jollibee said they would be temporarily postponing the draws. It said they are "currently reviewing the matter" and working closely with Philippines' Department of Trade and Industry.

However, this "will not affect previously declared legitimate winners," it added in the statement. The business also reminded consumers to refrain from purchasing tickets to the show related to the promotion, as they are not for sale.

Jollibee Burger Blowout promotions

The draw, held in the Philippines, allows Jollibee customers to enter an e-raffle by purchasing a Jollibee x Coke Studio Burger Blowout Meal (Yumburger, Cheesy Yumburger, or Double Cheesy Yumburger with Fries & Coke).

Each meal gives purchasers one raffle entry, while the double cheesy yumburger meal gives two entries. Customers can then scan a QR code for registering at the promotion website, and a second QR code allowing users to claim their e-raffle entries.

Upon registration in the promo site, customers will be asked to provide the following information: First name, last name, email address, contact number, mailing address.

The prizes offered are two Coke Studio Live concert tickets each for 1,750 winners. Meanwhile, 68,250 winners will each receive Jollibee products.