Digital Architecture Sets World Record In Swiss Alps
Deutsch
de
Digitale Baukunst schafft einen Weltrekord in den Schweizer Alpen
Original
Digitale Baukunst schafft einen Weltrekord in den Schweizer Alpen
Italiano
it
L'architettura digitale stabilisce un record mondiale nelle Alpi svizzere
L'architettura digitale stabilisce un record mondiale nelle Alpi svizzere
Русский
ru
В Швейцарии башню распечатали на 3D-принтере
В Швейцарии башню распечатали на 3D-принтере
With a swoosh, the building was unveiled. The cover didn't fall down as usual – a helicopter pulled the silver cloak up and flew off with it.
Thus the world's tallest ever printed buildingExternal link , the White Tower of Mulegns, officially saw the light of day.More More Record-breaking Switzerland: from the world's steepest railway to the largest igloo
This content was published on Apr 16, 2024 Some of the most impressive – and surprising – world records held by Swiss engineers, scientists and adventurers.
