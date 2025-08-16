Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Digital Architecture Sets World Record In Swiss Alps

Digital Architecture Sets World Record In Swiss Alps


2025-08-16 02:05:54
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A very special building was unveiled at the end of May in the village of Mulegns in eastern Switzerland: Tor Alva, the White Tower. At 30 metres, it is the tallest 3D-printed building in the world. This content was published on August 16, 2025 - 11:00 6 minutes

I cover topics related to the Swiss Abroad and Swiss specialities, also producing a daily briefing for the Swiss Abroad community. I studied communication sciences, then worked as a reporter and video journalist for private radio and television. I have worked for SWI swissinfo in various roles since 2002.

With a swoosh, the building was unveiled. The cover didn't fall down as usual – a helicopter pulled the silver cloak up and flew off with it.

Thus the world's tallest ever printed buildingExternal link , the White Tower of Mulegns, officially saw the light of day.

