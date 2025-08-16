Digital Architecture Sets World Record In Swiss Alps





A very special building was unveiled at the end of May in the village of Mulegns in eastern Switzerland: Tor Alva, the White Tower. At 30 metres, it is the tallest 3D-printed building in the world.

With a swoosh, the building was unveiled. The cover didn't fall down as usual – a helicopter pulled the silver cloak up and flew off with it.

Thus the world's tallest ever printed buildingExternal link , the White Tower of Mulegns, officially saw the light of day.

