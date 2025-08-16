Expandcommunication Launches, Defining Intelligent PR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnering with GridStrat, ExpandCommunication offers AI Visibility Audits and Customized Strategy to Maximize Visibility

Calgary, Aug. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A bold new player has entered the public relations landscape with the official launch of ExpandCommunication , an intelligent PR firm built to accelerate client growth through strategic visibility, cutting-edge tools, and global reach.

“ Our mission is simple: we ensure our clients are seen, heard, and respected where it matters most ,” said Dalyce Semko, founder and CEO Expand Communication.“We deliver premium media coverage, unlock speaking opportunities, draft award-winning submissions, and place carefully crafted content to make an impact where it is needed.”

Intelligent PR: A Game-Changing Advantage

What sets Expand Communication apart is its rapid adoption of advanced AI tools that enhance performance while guaranteeing quality. Through a strategic partnership with GridStrat Clarity , Expand Communication offers:



Industry Intelligence curated for each sector and strategy AI Visibility Audits that analyze LLMs knowledge and translate these metrics into communication strategies to fill reputation gaps and strengthen digital presence.

“Our world is driven by a fast-moving media landscape and rapid AI adoption. Staying ahead means being smarter, faster, and more intentional,” said Dalyce.“This technology gives us, and our clients, a true competitive edge.”

Strategic. Scalable. Global.

Expand Communication operates across Canada, the U.S., and Europe , building scalable communication programs that adapt as client needs evolve. Whether elevating a startup's visibility or expanding a multinational's influence, the firm delivers targeted impact with precision and speed.

Where Vision Meets Execution

Founded and led by accomplished PR Executive Dalyce Semko , Expand Communication is designed for organizations that are ready to think bigger, move faster, and execute smarter. With over 20 years of experience leading high-impact communications programs for global brands, government agencies, and high-growth startups, in PR strategic communication programs that span North America and Europe, Dalyce brings a rare blend of seasoned expertise and modern, technical vision to this new venture.

“At ExpandCommunication, we succeed when our clients succeed,” said Dalyce.“And we're just getting started.”

About ExpandCommunication

ExpandCommunication is an intelligent PR firm that delivers focused, strategic visibility to accelerate client growth. Through a combination of global media outreach, high-impact storytelling, and next-gen AI tools, ExpandCommunication shapes visibility, impact and influence for clients across Canada, the U.S., and Europe.

About GridStrat

