PETCO (WOOF) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Petco Health And Wellness Company, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before August 29Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (“Petco” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Petco securities between January 14, 2021 and June 5, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until August 29, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (“Petco” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WOOF). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information about Petco's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Petco's pandemic-related tailwinds were unsustainable, as was its business model of selling primarily premium and/or high-grade pet food; (ii) accordingly, the strength of Petco's differentiated product strategy was overstated; (iii) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, the magnitude of changes needed to rectify those issues, and the likely negative impacts of their mitigation strategy on Petco's comparable sales metric; and (iv) accordingly, Defendants overstated Petco's ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Petco shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

