Bam Aquino welcomes BSP directive, reiterates call for total e-gambling ban

Senator Bam Aquino has welcomed the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) directive requiring e-wallet providers to cut ties with online gambling sites but reiterated his call for a total ban on e-gambling to protect families and society from its harmful effects.

"Masaya kami na ang BSP na mismo ang nagsabi na i-delink ang mga e-wallet sa e-gambling sites. We welcome this development and urge e-wallet providers to decouple from online gambling entirely," Aquino said.

On Thursday, the BSP gave e-wallet companies 48 hours to remove icons and links to online gambling platforms. Both GCash and Maya pledged to comply.

Aquino expressed optimism that the BSP order would significantly weaken and eventually eliminate the presence of e-gambling in the country.

"Kapag nangyari ito, mas hihina ang online gambling sa ating bansa. Ang hinahanap talaga natin ay total ban. I think PAGCOR and the President have big decisions to make," he stressed.

Aquino was among the senators who expressed full support for Sen. Miguel Zubiri's July 30 privilege speech on the harmful effects of online gambling on society.

During his interpellation, Aquino criticized PAGCOR's double standard of banning gambling sites within 300 meters of schools, places of worship, public markets, and resettlement areas, while allowing them to operate via mobile phones.

"Absurdity iyon. Ipagbabawal mo ang isang bagay pero pinapayagan mo ang isang bagay na hindi lang 300 meters, 3 centimeters lang mula sa katawan mo," Aquino said.

"Sana unahan na tayo ng PAGCOR at ng Presidente at tuluyan nang itigil ang online gambling," he pointed out.

