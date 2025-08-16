CHTR INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Charter Communications, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) securities, including purchasers of call options or sellers of put options between July 26, 2024 and July 24, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”), have until October 14, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Charter Communications class action lawsuit. Captioned Sandoval v. Charter Communications, Inc., No. 25-cv-06747 (S.D.N.Y.), the Charter Communications class action lawsuit charges Charter Communications and certain of Charter Communications' top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Charter Communications operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers.

The Charter Communications class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the impact of the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”) end was a material event Charter Communications was unable to manage or promptly move beyond; (ii) the ACP end was actually having a sustaining impact on Internet customer declines and revenue; (iii) neither was Charter Communications executing broader operations in a way that would compensate for, or overcome the impact, of the ACP ending; (iv) the Internet customer declines and broader failure of Charter Communications' execution strategy created much greater risks on business plans and earnings growth than reported; and (v) accordingly, Charter Communications had no reasonable basis to state it was successfully executing operations, managing causes of Internet customer declines, or providing overly optimistic statements about the long term trajectory of Charter Communications and EBITDA growth.

The Charter Communications class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 25, 2025, Charter Communications announced second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting EBITDA of $5.7 billion, which suggested 0.5% growth, and a decrease in Internet customers of 117,000, which included the impact of approximately 50,000 disconnects related to the end of the ACP in the second quarter of 2024. On this news, the price of Charter Communications' stock fell more than 18%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Charter Communications securities, including purchasers of call options or sellers of put options during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Charter Communications class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Charter Communications class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Charter Communications class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Charter Communications class action lawsuit.

