Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And Ukraine Discuss Current Issues Of Partnership Relations

Azerbaijan And Ukraine Discuss Current Issues Of Partnership Relations


2025-08-16 08:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Current issues of partnership relations, including cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres, between Azerbaijan and Ukraine were discussed during a phone talk of the foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Andrii Sybiha today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend .

Sybiha conveyed his congratulations on the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and the US during the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the US, as well as on the achievements in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

The parties noted that the work of the Government Commission on Economic Cooperation between tAzerbaijan and Ukraine is of great importance for the development of cooperation.

The Ukrainian minister thanked the Azerbaijani side for the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine, including support in the areas of recovery and reconstruction in the areas affected by the conflict.

Sybiha also briefed on the negotiation process surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the talk, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

MENAFN16082025000187011040ID1109936297

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search