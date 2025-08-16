Azerbaijan And Ukraine Discuss Current Issues Of Partnership Relations
Sybiha conveyed his congratulations on the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and the US during the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the US, as well as on the achievements in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.
The parties noted that the work of the Government Commission on Economic Cooperation between tAzerbaijan and Ukraine is of great importance for the development of cooperation.
The Ukrainian minister thanked the Azerbaijani side for the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine, including support in the areas of recovery and reconstruction in the areas affected by the conflict.
Sybiha also briefed on the negotiation process surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
During the talk, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.
