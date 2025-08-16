403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian border zone struck by recent wave of Ukrainian drone assaults
(MENAFN) The southern Russian border region of Belgorod experienced a fresh wave of Ukrainian drone attacks, leaving several people injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Thursday. The city was also targeted by UAVs the previous day.
Gladkov described the repeated strikes on the regional government building as unprecedented, noting damage to the upper floors, including his office and the regional Duma. Most staff have been evacuated and are working remotely. A video shared by the governor showed a drone hitting a passenger car, injuring three people—one seriously, one with a burn, and another with a leg injury and barotrauma.
Additional attacks damaged residential buildings, a store, and six vehicles, while a drone strike in the village of Razumnoye injured a woman in her home. Authorities have directed all state institutions to operate remotely through Friday, closed large shopping centers until Saturday, and canceled outdoor events until Sunday. Residents were advised to avoid public spaces, parks, and beaches for two days.
The Russian Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases under terrorism laws for the Belgorod attacks and Thursday’s drone strike on Rostov-on-Don.
Gladkov described the repeated strikes on the regional government building as unprecedented, noting damage to the upper floors, including his office and the regional Duma. Most staff have been evacuated and are working remotely. A video shared by the governor showed a drone hitting a passenger car, injuring three people—one seriously, one with a burn, and another with a leg injury and barotrauma.
Additional attacks damaged residential buildings, a store, and six vehicles, while a drone strike in the village of Razumnoye injured a woman in her home. Authorities have directed all state institutions to operate remotely through Friday, closed large shopping centers until Saturday, and canceled outdoor events until Sunday. Residents were advised to avoid public spaces, parks, and beaches for two days.
The Russian Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases under terrorism laws for the Belgorod attacks and Thursday’s drone strike on Rostov-on-Don.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment