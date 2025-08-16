Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian border zone struck by recent wave of Ukrainian drone assaults

2025-08-16 05:57:31
(MENAFN) The southern Russian border region of Belgorod experienced a fresh wave of Ukrainian drone attacks, leaving several people injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Thursday. The city was also targeted by UAVs the previous day.

Gladkov described the repeated strikes on the regional government building as unprecedented, noting damage to the upper floors, including his office and the regional Duma. Most staff have been evacuated and are working remotely. A video shared by the governor showed a drone hitting a passenger car, injuring three people—one seriously, one with a burn, and another with a leg injury and barotrauma.

Additional attacks damaged residential buildings, a store, and six vehicles, while a drone strike in the village of Razumnoye injured a woman in her home. Authorities have directed all state institutions to operate remotely through Friday, closed large shopping centers until Saturday, and canceled outdoor events until Sunday. Residents were advised to avoid public spaces, parks, and beaches for two days.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases under terrorism laws for the Belgorod attacks and Thursday’s drone strike on Rostov-on-Don.

