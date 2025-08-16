403
Amman Stock Market Posts Best Rally In 15 Years As Daily Turnover Surges 83%
Amman, Aug. 16 (Petra) – Jordan's equity market is enjoying its strongest bull run in over a decade, with Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) posting double-digit gains across all indices and turnover levels not seen since before the global financial crisis.
According to data released Saturday by the Securities Commission, ASE's total market capitalization jumped 26.3% in the first seven months of 2025 to JD22.3 billion, up from JD17.65 billion at the end of 2024 – the highest valuation since 2010.
Average daily trading volumes soared 83.2% year-on-year to JD7.58 million, reflecting a broad-based surge in investor appetite and improved liquidity across the board.
The industrial sector led the rally, with market value soaring 42% to JD9.19 billion on the back of strong earnings in extractive industries, particularly phosphate and potash producers.
Financial stocks added 21% to reach JD10.45 billion, driven by robust activity in banks and investment firms, while the services sector eked out a 4.2% gain to JD2.64 billion.
Trading momentum has been strongest in industrial counters, where turnover more than doubled (+130%), followed by financials (+76%) and services (+66%). This spike in activity has boosted broker revenues and strengthened secondary market depth, reinforcing confidence among institutional investors.
On the index level, the ASE General Index (ASEGI) closed July at 2,914.79 points, nearly doubling (+92%) from its pandemic-era trough of 1,551.37 in late 2020 and marking its highest level since 2009.
The industrial index remained the primary driver, while financials maintained a steady upward trajectory and services consolidated earlier gains.
Officials credited the rally to a mix of policy reforms and market fundamentals. The government has rolled out regulatory upgrades – including new licensing and solvency standards for financial services firms, tighter disclosure rules, and fintech initiatives such as the e-wallet system – under the Economic Modernization Vision. Alongside this, stronger corporate earnings, rising regional demand for Jordanian exports, and attractive dividend payouts have drawn fresh capital inflows.
Looking ahead, the Commission signaled further upside potential, citing macroeconomic stability, pipeline infrastructure upgrades, and the introduction of new financial instruments. "The capital market will remain a key funding channel for corporates, a magnet for foreign and institutional investors, and a catalyst for economic growth and job creation," the regulator said.
