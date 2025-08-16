Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Pakistan
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the floods in the northern part of Pakistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Pakistan in this difficult time," the publication emphasized.
To note, heavy rains have caused widespread destruction in northwest Pakistan, with the mortality rate from inundation and geomorphological failures escalating to a minimum of 220.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment