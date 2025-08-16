403
xAI Co-founder Announces Leaving Firm
(MENAFN) Igor Babuschkin, who helped establish Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence enterprise xAI, disclosed on Thursday that he is parting ways with the organization to create a new company centered on AI safety investments.
"Today was my last day at xAI, the company that I helped start with Elon Musk in 2023," Babuschkin shared on the American social platform X, which is also under Musk’s ownership.
"I still remember the day I first met Elon, we talked for hours about AI and what the future might hold. We both felt that a new AI company with a different kind of mission was needed. Building AI that advances humanity has been my lifelong dream," he added.
To support safety-driven AI research and back companies working on "AI and agentic systems that advance humanity and unlock the mysteries of our universe," Babuschkin introduced his new initiative, Babuschkin Ventures, following his departure from xAI.
Previously part of the technical division at OpenAI and a research engineer at Google’s DeepMind, Babuschkin highlighted several of xAI’s major progressions during his tenure, such as growing its engineering divisions.
His exit follows the earlier resignation of xAI’s head of legal affairs, Robert Keele, earlier in the month.
Linda Yaccarino, who formerly served as CEO of Musk’s X, also stepped down last month, shortly after the platform was integrated into xAI.
