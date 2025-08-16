Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
xAI Co-founder Announces Leaving Firm

xAI Co-founder Announces Leaving Firm


2025-08-16 04:24:41
(MENAFN) Igor Babuschkin, who helped establish Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence enterprise xAI, disclosed on Thursday that he is parting ways with the organization to create a new company centered on AI safety investments.

"Today was my last day at xAI, the company that I helped start with Elon Musk in 2023," Babuschkin shared on the American social platform X, which is also under Musk’s ownership.

"I still remember the day I first met Elon, we talked for hours about AI and what the future might hold. We both felt that a new AI company with a different kind of mission was needed. Building AI that advances humanity has been my lifelong dream," he added.

To support safety-driven AI research and back companies working on "AI and agentic systems that advance humanity and unlock the mysteries of our universe," Babuschkin introduced his new initiative, Babuschkin Ventures, following his departure from xAI.

Previously part of the technical division at OpenAI and a research engineer at Google’s DeepMind, Babuschkin highlighted several of xAI’s major progressions during his tenure, such as growing its engineering divisions.

His exit follows the earlier resignation of xAI’s head of legal affairs, Robert Keele, earlier in the month.

Linda Yaccarino, who formerly served as CEO of Musk’s X, also stepped down last month, shortly after the platform was integrated into xAI.

MENAFN16082025000045017167ID1109935907

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search