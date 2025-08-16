Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rahmani Wins Silver In Taekwondo In Kazakhstan

Rahmani Wins Silver In Taekwondo In Kazakhstan


2025-08-16 04:00:16
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan athlete Tamim Rahman Rahmani has won a silver medal at the World Taekwondo Open Championship in Kazakhstan, defeating three opponents, the Afghanistan Taekwondo Federation said on Saturday.

The federation wrote on its Facebook page that Rahmani secured second place in the 48-kilogram weight category after victories over competitors from Kazakhstan and the UAE.

The World Taekwondo Open, hosted by Kazakhstan, began on August 14 and concluded on Friday, featuring 13 Afghan athletes competing in both youth and senior categories.

On the opening day, August 14, Afghanistan national taekwondo team member Hekmatullah Zain claimed a bronze medal following consecutive wins against athletes from Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan.

hz/sa

MENAFN16082025000174011037ID1109935771

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search