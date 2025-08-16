Rahmani Wins Silver In Taekwondo In Kazakhstan
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan athlete Tamim Rahman Rahmani has won a silver medal at the World Taekwondo Open Championship in Kazakhstan, defeating three opponents, the Afghanistan Taekwondo Federation said on Saturday.
The federation wrote on its Facebook page that Rahmani secured second place in the 48-kilogram weight category after victories over competitors from Kazakhstan and the UAE.
The World Taekwondo Open, hosted by Kazakhstan, began on August 14 and concluded on Friday, featuring 13 Afghan athletes competing in both youth and senior categories.
On the opening day, August 14, Afghanistan national taekwondo team member Hekmatullah Zain claimed a bronze medal following consecutive wins against athletes from Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan.
