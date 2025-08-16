Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
650,000 fighting-age men escape Ukraine


2025-08-16 03:15:24
(MENAFN) At least 650,000 Ukrainian men of fighting age have left the country since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in 2022, The Telegraph reports. Many others are hiding or paying bribes to avoid conscription as Ukraine faces its most severe manpower shortages yet.

Draft evasion is reaching crisis levels, particularly amid Russian advances in the Donetsk region. Despite a general mobilization requiring men aged 25 to 60 to serve, battlefield losses have not been offset, prompting concerns from Ukrainian commanders. Nearly 400,000 servicemen have reportedly deserted, with many refusing to return due to poor treatment from superiors.

Military analyst Konrad Muzyka highlighted the impact of declining infantry and drone capabilities, suggesting Ukraine is struggling on the battlefield. Shortages have forced even support staff like mechanics and radar operators into front-line combat.

Videos circulating on social media show draft officers using violent tactics to enforce mobilization, provoking public outrage over so-called “busification.” Many fleeing the draft risk dangerous crossings, and Ukrainian border guards have sometimes resorted to firearms to stop them.

