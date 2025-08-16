Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK confesses ‘serious nuclear incident’ at Navy base

UK confesses ‘serious nuclear incident’ at Navy base


2025-08-16 02:15:06
(MENAFN) The UK Ministry of Defence has confirmed that a “serious nuclear incident” occurred earlier this year at HMNB Clyde in Faslane, Scotland—the Royal Navy base that hosts Britain’s Trident-armed Vanguard submarines.

The event, classified as Category A—the highest level for nuclear site incidents, indicating an actual or significant risk of radioactive release—took place sometime between January and April. Officials have not disclosed whether any radioactive material escaped.

The revelation came in a parliamentary response from Defence Procurement Minister Maria Eagle, who reported that Faslane logged one Category A incident, along with two Category B, seven Category C, and four Category D cases in that period. At nearby Coulport, where nuclear missiles and warheads are stored, four Category C and nine Category D incidents were reported.

Category B covers contained radiation releases or unplanned exposure, Category C involves moderate release potential, and Category D indicates minimal risk but potential safety concerns.

The disclosure follows an investigation last week revealing multiple leaks of radioactive water from warheads at Coulport into Loch Long, blamed on burst aging pipes. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said poor maintenance was at fault, with around half of the site’s 1,500 pipes beyond their design lifespan.

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown accused the government of concealing the dangers, warning that Britain’s nuclear weapons are “poorly maintained” and pose a direct threat to safety and the environment.

The Ministry of Defence insisted the incidents posed no public risk, framing the reports as proof of “a strong safety culture,” but said further details could not be released for security reason.

MENAFN16082025000045015687ID1109935665

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search