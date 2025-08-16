Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ED Raids TN Minister Periyasamy, DMK MLA Senthil Kumar's Premises In Chennai, Dindigul Under PMLA

2025-08-16 12:01:01
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday searched premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader I Periyasamy and his family as part of a money laundering investigation, ANI reported citing officials.

According to the ANI, his MLA son, I P Senthil Kumar, is being searched too.

The action is being taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Periyasamy (72) is the minister for rural development, panchayats and panchayat unions.

(This is a developing story)

