Rockbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Identifies High-Grade Copper And Major Untested Porphyry Target At Kolos Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) reported results from an induced polarization survey and rock grab sampling at the Bertha Zone within its 332 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia. Sampling from the historical Bertha pit returned up to 16.9% copper and 8.48 g/t silver along a 30 m strike, with mineralization extending more than 450 m between the Bertha and Bertha South showings where no drilling has been recorded. The high-grade copper sits on the margin of a newly defined greater than 900 m by greater than 500 m IP chargeability anomaly that remains open in multiple directions. All six grab samples exceeded 1% copper, four topped 3%, and mineralization is hosted in the Nicola Group volcanic unit, suggesting a broad supergene-style blanket near a porphyry core. Torr also outlined a prime untested porphyry target southeast of the Bertha pit, where overlapping chargeability and resistivity anomalies coincide with a large hydrothermal alteration footprint.

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km2 Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome.

