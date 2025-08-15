PRIVACY ALERT: Kokomo Solutions, Inc. Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Student Records

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On December 11, 2024, Kokomo Solutions, Inc. discovered that an unauthorized third party accessed files from its systems. These files included information provided to (1) the Los Angeles Anonymous School Reporting app Kokomo Solutions, Inc. developed for LAUSD, and (2) the telehealth program Kokomo Solutions, Inc. manages on behalf of LAUSD. Kokomo Solutions, Inc. has not publicly disclosed what information was accessed.

If you are a LAUSD student or parent who used Kokomo Solutions, Inc.'s services you may be entitled to money damages.

Although the breach occurred in December 2024, Kokomo Solutions, Inc. did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around August 5, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Kokomo Solutions, Inc.'s cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a LAUSD student or parent who has used Kokomo Solutions, Inc.'s services and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at .

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

