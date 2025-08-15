Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PRIVACY ALERT: Kokomo Solutions, Inc. Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Student Records


2025-08-15 10:15:47
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) On December 11, 2024, Kokomo Solutions, Inc. discovered that an unauthorized third party accessed files from its systems. These files included information provided to (1) the Los Angeles Anonymous School Reporting app Kokomo Solutions, Inc. developed for LAUSD, and (2) the telehealth program Kokomo Solutions, Inc. manages on behalf of LAUSD. Kokomo Solutions, Inc. has not publicly disclosed what information was accessed.

If you are a LAUSD student or parent who used Kokomo Solutions, Inc.'s services you may be entitled to money damages.

Post thi

Although the breach occurred in December 2024, Kokomo Solutions, Inc. did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around August 5, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Kokomo Solutions, Inc.'s cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a LAUSD student or parent who has used Kokomo Solutions, Inc.'s services and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at .

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
 Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Sonum Dixit
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

MENAFN15082025003732001241ID1109935352

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search