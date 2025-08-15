All Pro Audio Visual Launches 'WIFI For Events', Setting A New Standard In Chicago For Conference, Meetings, And Events

All Pro Audio Visual Rentals

WIFI Internet solution designed to deliver cost effective, reliable, consistent end-to-end solutions to APAV's clients.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- All Pro Audio Visual (APAV), an innovative national event production and rental company, announced the expansion of its WIFI services to better serve clients in the Chicago area integrating attendees, presenters, and virtual components.Under the new“WIFI for Events” solution, APAV combines its 10+ years in the Audio Visual Rental industry, and 10+ years in the IT industry, to offer incredibly affordable internet solutions to its client base, saving clients thousands of dollars per event, compared to the alternative in-house internet options at hotels and convention centers.“We understand our clients require WIFI at their events in addition to the Audio Video Rentals. Being invested in our clients' goals, both at a technological level and financial one, we are thrilled to provide alternative Internet solutions to our overpriced competitors. APAV is well known throughout the industry for providing an elite service at an affordable price,” said Allen Childs, President.“We are excited to offer a WIFI solution that is necessary for events and conferences.““WIFI for Events” is the realization of APAV combining nationwide networks, to deliver enhanced experiences and communication for attendees. Key benefits of the service include:-Higher Upload and Download WIFI Speeds for Conferences-Private independently managed network-Unique SSID & Password for Attendees, Presenters, and Exhibitors-Customized Splash Page for Paid SponsorsDaniel Butler, Vice President of IT for APAV stated“At All Pro Audio Visual we have been able to leverage the cellular infrastructure of all major US carriers to provide a robust and resilient on-demand connection for our clients. Our ability to use multiple carriers simultaneously provides our clients not only greater throughput, but physical redundancy.”About All Pro Audio VisualAll Pro Audio Visual is a nationwide audio-visual rental house and production company. APAV's team consists of technological innovators, creative producers, and experts in their field, all working together to help customers produce memorable events for their attendees; virtual, in person, or hybrid. APAV services the entire United States of America, and Canada. The company is headquartered in the Chicago metro area.

