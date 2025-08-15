Tawazun Delegation Visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Library To Enhance Cooperation

Dubai, UAE, 15 August 2025:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library welcomed a high-level delegation from the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), led by His Excellency Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Council. The visit aimed to explore the library's mission and its vital role in the local and global cultural landscape, as well as strengthening bridges of cultural and intellectual cooperation between the two institutions. The delegation was welcomed by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

During the visit, AlMazrooei gave a comprehensive presentation on the key services offered by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, which include the nine sublibraries and the Information Centre. These facilities provide visitors and researchers with unique knowledge experience and host a diverse collection of print and audio books, digital resources, databases, multimedia, and more reinforcing the library's status as a fully integrated intellectual beacon.

The delegation also explored the library's unique initiatives, namely 'A World in Your Language' initiative, one of the leading cultural projects aimed at breaking language barriers between readers and content by offering books in multiple languages. The initiative addresses a pressing need in today's world by promoting cultural diversity, civilisational openness, and enhancing the connection between different cultures. It also offers access to literary and intellectual treasures, positioning the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library as a multilingual platform that serves visitors and researchers from various nationalities and backgrounds.

AlMazrooei stressed the significant role the library plays regionally and internationally, particularly by organising and hosting the upcoming Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit in October, under the theme “The future of Publishing industry”. This summit will serve as a global platform bringing together thought leaders, publishers, innovators, and decision-makers from around the world to discuss the rapid transformations in the publishing industry amidst the digital revolution and the developments in artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, AlMazrooei highlighted the importance of institutional collaboration, pointing to ongoing partnerships with governmental and academic entities in the country through hosting conferences, exhibitions, and various initiatives at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. This contributes to the development of work environments and stimulating thought and creativity within a framework that cultivates knowledge.

Al Nuaimi was pleased with the visit, and described it as a valuable opportunity to learn more about the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's services. He emphasised its position as a beacon of thought, culture, and knowledge in the UAE.

Al Nuaimi also emphasised the importance of collaboration by proposing the donation of scientific theses by the Tawazun team to be included in the library's academic resources an initiative aimed at making doctoral dissertations publicly accessible to all visitors and researchers at the library.

The visit concluded with a tour of the Treasures of the Library Exhibition, which houses rare collections of historic books and manuscripts, and the Arab Journalism Exhibition, which documents the history of journalism in the UAE and the region. Both parties expressed eagerness to deepen future cooperation in cultural and knowledge exchange.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 963 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Friday, August 15, 2025 3:15:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :