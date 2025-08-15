Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ainterview.Space: The AI-Hosted Podcast Platform Where Anyone Can Be The Guest


2025-08-15 07:14:46
(MENAFN- GetNews) San Salvador, El Salvador - August 15, 2025 - AInterview has launched the first platform that lets anyone step into the role of podcast guest-guided entirely by an AI host. No studio, no scheduling, no co-host required. Just your ideas, a topic, and a few clicks.

Here's how it works:

  • Set the topic - Add your name, a subject, and a short intro about yourself.

  • AI prep - The system researches your topic and builds a smart interview plan.

  • Record - The AI host asks thoughtful, adaptive questions that go deeper with every answer.

  • Share - Instantly download the MP3 recording, MP4 horizontal or vertical video, summary, transcript, or share a link.


“AInterview is for people who have something to say but don't have the time or setup to produce a full podcast,” says founder Szczepan Bentyn .“It's personal branding, content creation, and idea capture in one.”

The platform is already being used by creators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to:

  • Build credibility - Position yourself as an expert without booking a human host.

  • Generate content - Repurpose interviews into blog posts, clips, or social media updates.

  • Practice & prepare - Sharpen talking points before real-world interviews or events.


Upcoming features will include custom host persona, branded templates, and easy quote highlighting-tools designed to make each conversation instantly share-ready.

With free and paid plans available, users can start recording in minutes. Paid tiers unlock longer interviews, extra exports, and sponsor opportunities.

“Our goal is simple,” says Bentyn.“To make one million meaningful interviews a year-and give every voice the chance to be heard.”

About AInterview

AInterview i s an AI-hosted podcast platform where you're the guest. Founded by Szczepan Bentyn, it combines adaptive AI conversation with instant publishing tools to help anyone turn ideas into high-quality, shareable interviews in minutes.

