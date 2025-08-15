DEALISM Launches World's First AI Agent Designed To Empower Individual Sales Professionals For Whatsapp Business
A Solution Born from Experience
DEALISM's vision comes from the firsthand experience of its founder, Leo Huan. As the former president of China's first publicly listed SaaS company, Leo has left behind a platform with over $15 billion in GMV to build something new: an AI-driven agent focused on empowering individual sales professionals.
Before founding his new venture, Leo was an investor at Hillhouse Capital, one of China's top investment firms. In 2018, he joined the pioneering SaaS firm as COO and Co-President, where he managed a sales team of over 3,000 people, covering both direct sales and distributor channels.
Despite the company's scale, Leo saw first-hand the inefficiencies-lengthy sales onboarding, underperforming CRM systems, and knowledge that was difficult to transfer and scale. Leo noticed that while many companies were starting to use AI to improve their sales processes, these changes were mostly limited to making existing workflows more efficient-like an engine running in place, rather than moving forward.
“I don't want to create just another system that documents sales steps. I want AI to truly learn and apply sales experience, to understand brands and products, and to improve through real conversations. Just like what we are doing for WhatsApp business,” Leo says.“If we succeed, sales will no longer rely on the traditional 'master-apprentice' model, where experience and skills are shared only by word of mouth. Instead, sales knowledge can be updated, shared, and adapted automatically-just like a real person.”
