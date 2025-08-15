Further Expansion In Latin America, Smart #1 And #3 Are Launched In Colombia



Today, smart has officially launched the smart #1 and smart #3 in Colombia. It follows the brand's announcement earlier this year to enter Latin American markets through a strategic partnership with Inchcape, a global automotive distributor and the Mercedes-Benz general distributor in the region. Colombia becomes the fourth Latin American country to launch the smart #1 and #3, following their successful introductions in Chile, Uruguay and Ecuador. Both models are now available at Mercedes-Benz dealership locations in Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali.

Mario Fernando Correa, General Manager of Inchcape smart and Mercedes-Benz in Colombia, said:“smart's arrival in Colombia isn't just the introduction of a new brand – it's a decisive step in the transformation toward smarter mobility. Colombia is one of the most relevant players in Latin America's automotive industry, with annual sales exceeding 200,000 units and sustained recovery, especially in the electric segment. This launch represents a strategic milestone that reinforces our vision of the future, where mobility and sustainability go hand in hand.”

As the first two members of smart's new generation of all-electric vehicles, smart #1 and #3 were styled by Mercedes-Benz Global Design team and stand out with their combination of intelligent design, high-tech features and premium sustainable mobility. The smart #1 is a premium compact urban SUV, while the smart #3, an SUV coupe, represents a sportier interpretation of the same aesthetic.

The smart #1 comes in three versions: Pure, Pro+, and BRABUS; the latter features a sporty design upgrade, with an all-wheel-drive configuration and up to 422 horsepower. The smart #3 is also available in three versions: Pro, Pro+, and the sporty BRABUS, which offers more equipment. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The smart #1 and #3 are equipped with the smart Pilot Assist system, multiple driving modes, and connectivity technology that make the driving experience simpler and safer. Both models have achieved 5-star safety ratings from Euro NCAP and C-NCAP.

smart continues to accelerate its international market expansion in 2025. To date, smart's global business footprint covers 38 countries and regions, including China, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America and Africa.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium intelligent electric automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.