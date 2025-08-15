WINK ONVIF Studio 1.2 Introduces Profile T Support With Enterprise Features

MENAFN - GetNews)WINK Streaming today announced the release of WINK ONVIF Studio version 1.2.0, a major update that adds support for ONVIF Profile T, bringing professional 2-way audio capabilities, archives management, and event monitoring to the platform. This release also introduces native Apple Silicon support and an automatic update system, solidifying WINK ONVIF Studio as one of the most comprehensive professional ONVIF management tools available.

"Version 1.2 represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing professional-grade ONVIF tools," says David Brown, Director of Sales and Marketing at WINK Streaming. "By adding Profile T support, we're delivering enterprise features like 2-way audio and archives management that are typically found only in expensive commercial solutions. These capabilities, combined with our new automatic update system, make WINK ONVIF Studio an essential tool for security professionals."

Major New Features in Version 1.2.0:

ONVIF Profile T Support:- Full 2-way audio communication with compatible cameras- Professional audio codec selection and quality configuration- Low-latency bidirectional audio streaming- Enterprise-grade audio management capabilities

Archives & Recording Management:- Advanced search functionality with date range filters- Professional playback controls with frame-accurate navigation- Timeline-based interface for intuitive temporal navigation- Multiple format export options for evidence management

Event Monitoring (Limited Release):- Real-time ONVIF event stream monitoring- Support for motion detection and analytics events- Event statistics dashboard with monitoring rates- Foundation for expanded event features in future releases

Platform Enhancements:- Native Apple Silicon support for M1/M2/M3/M4 processors- SSL/TLS support for cameras with self-signed certificates- Automatic update checking and notification system- Self-contained builds requiring no external dependencies

"The addition of SSL certificate support addresses a critical need in the field," continued Brown. "Security professionals often work with cameras using self-signed certificates, and our platform now handles these connections seamlessly. Combined with native Apple Silicon support, we're ensuring optimal performance across all modern hardware platforms."

The automatic update system, new in version 1.2.0, checks for updates on application startup and notifies users when new versions are available. This ensures users always have access to the latest features and security improvements without manual version tracking.

WINK ONVIF Studio 1.2.0 is immediately available for download at with separate optimized builds for:- Windows 10/11 (64-bit) - 61 MB- macOS Intel (10.15+) - 55 MB- macOS Apple Silicon (11.0+) - 54 MB- Linux (Ubuntu 20.04+, Debian 11+, RHEL) - 59 MB

All existing users will receive an automatic update notification when launching their current version. The software remains available at no cost under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) license.

About WINK Streaming

WINK Streaming, founded in 2006, is a global leader in content delivery and content caching, video delivery, surveillance, encoding, and live transcoding solutions. The company's commitment to innovation continues with the development of advanced ONVIF management tools that empower security professionals worldwide.

For more information, visit: