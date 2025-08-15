Olympian Launches AI-Powered Study Platform To Help Students Learn Smarter

MENAFN - GetNews)



"From the track to tech - Olympian brings elite performance principles to education with Cramd."Paris 2024 Olympian Dubem Nwachukwu has launched Cramd, a Phoenix-based AI-powered study platform that applies the discipline and performance strategies of elite athletics to education. Cramd combines active recall, spaced repetition, and adaptive flashcards to help students and lifelong learners study more efficiently.

Houston, TX - August 15, 2025 - Cramd today announced the official launch of its AI-driven study platform designed to make learning faster, more effective, and personalized. The web-based application combines proven study methods like active recall and spaced repetition with modern AI technology to help students and lifelong learners master any subject.

Founded by Paris 2024 Olympian Dubem Nwachukwu , Cramd draws on the discipline, focus, and performance mindset he developed as a track and field athlete representing the United States. Nwachukwu says the same principles that drive athletic success - consistent training, adaptive strategies, and measurable progress - are built into Cramd's learning system.

"We built Cramd because traditional study tools were failing to keep students engaged," said Nwachukwu, Founder and CEO of Cramd. "Our goal is to give learners a tool that adapts to them - making every study session more productive and less time-consuming."

Key Features Include:



AI-Powered Flashcard Creation – Automatically generate flashcards from PDFs, Word docs, and YouTube videos.

Adaptive Spaced Repetition – Review at optimal intervals for long-term retention.

Progress Tracking – Monitor learning performance and improvement over time.

Collaborative Study Modes – Study solo or with friends for accountability and engagement. Import from Other Platforms – Easily bring over existing study sets from Quizlet and similar tools.



The platform operates on a freemium model, offering basic features at no cost, with a premium subscription starting at $6.99/month for unlimited AI generations, advanced analytics, and ad-free use.

Meeting a Growing Demand for Smarter Study Tools

With over 15 million undergraduate students in the United States alone and rising demand for effective online learning tools, Cramd enters a competitive but expanding market. Early users have cited increased retention, improved grades, and reduced study time.

"Cramd is more than a flashcard app - it's a complete study system," added Nwachukwu. "We've taken the best research-backed methods and built a platform that makes them easy to use for any learner."

