Loop Industries (Nasdaq: LOOP) Alliance With Taiwanese Polyester Giant To Fast-Track Twisttm Expansion More Stocks Inside

Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOOP) just inked a game-changing alliance with Shinkong Synthetic Fibers , part of Taiwan's $ multi-billion Shin Kong Group , to accelerate worldwide adoption of Twist , Loop's branded 100% recycled textile-to-textile polyester resin.

This deal combines Loop's patented T2T recycling tech - which turns complex polyester waste into virgin-quality, fully traceable resin - with Shinkong's fiber-spinning power and global reach to 100+ major apparel customers .

Stragic Alliance combines Loop's proprietary depolymerization tech with Shinkong's global polyester fiber spinning and distribution network.

Unlocks commercial scale for Twist - Loop's branded, high-purity, textile-to-textile polyester resin.

Shinkong to integrate Twist into its product offering for 100+ global customers.

Strategic fit with Loop's Infinite Loop India project; expands downstream integration and margin capture via yarn conversion and supply chain access.

Global Brand Demand: Apparel brands are under pressure to transition from linear to circular material flows. Twist is designed to meet that demand without sacrificing quality or performance.

Supply Chain Integration: Loop gains a critical link to yarn production, while Shinkong accesses differentiated feedstock and margin-enhancing sustainable products.

Market Differentiation: Unlike mass balance or blended recycled inputs, Twist is fully traceable, virgin-quality, and chemically recycled from end-of-life textiles - ideal for ESG mandates and regulatory compliance.

Scalability: Loop's model remains capital-light; strategic alliances like this one enable rapid deployment without the need to vertically integrate fiber spinning. India JV Synergy: This alliance adds downstream leverage to Loop's Infinite Loop India project, increasing conversion yield and potential licensing economics.

The move supercharges Loop's Infinite Loop India project , opening direct pipelines to premium global fashion, sportswear, and home textile brands - and positioning LOOP as a circular economy leader in the booming $100B+ sustainable textiles market. A strategic win that eliminates key supply chain barriers, unlocks global brand demand, and strengthens LOOP's revenue runway. Watch for market momentum as this alliance converts into high-volume sales of next-gen polyester yarns.

