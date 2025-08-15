MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Authority EngineTM today announced the launch of AI Authority EngineeringTM, a systematic approach designed to help businesses optimize their visibility across AI-powered discovery platforms. The new service addresses the growing need for businesses to adapt their digital presence for AI-driven search technologies.









AI Authority EngineeringTM combines Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) with executive authority positioning to help businesses improve their discoverability through AI-powered platforms. The system operates through two core components: AEO DominanceTM, which focuses on structured data optimization and content syndication, and Market AuthorityTM, which works to establish business leaders as recognized experts through digital visibility strategies.

"We have developed a systematic approach to help businesses adapt to the changing landscape of digital discovery," said Patrick McAvoy, founder and CEO of Authority EngineTM. "Our AI Authority EngineeringTM service is designed to help companies optimize their presence for AI-powered search technologies."

The service launch responds to the increasing adoption of AI-powered search and discovery tools in business research and decision-making processes. Authority EngineTM reports that many businesses are seeking solutions to maintain visibility as search technologies evolve.

"Our focus is on building sustainable digital infrastructure for our clients," McAvoy continued. "We work to establish systematic approaches to visibility and authority building in the digital marketplace."

Authority EngineTM serves firms, agencies, and growth-focused companies across multiple sectors including small and medium businesses, B2B software companies, consulting firms, and digital agencies. The service includes optimization of digital ecosystems for modern search technologies and systematic thought leadership positioning for executives.

The AI Authority EngineeringTM system includes comprehensive digital presence optimization, strategic content development, and authority-building initiatives designed to enhance business visibility across multiple digital platforms.

McAvoy founded Authority EngineTM with experience in revenue generation and marketing strategy across various industries. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

"Our goal is to provide businesses with the tools and strategies they need to maintain effective digital visibility," McAvoy explained. "We focus on systematic approaches that help companies establish strong digital presence and thought leadership positioning."

The AI Authority EngineeringTM service is now available to qualifying businesses seeking to optimize their digital presence for AI-powered discovery platforms.

About Authority EngineTM

Authority EngineTM is a digital visibility and authority-building firm founded by Patrick McAvoy and based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company specializes in AI Authority EngineeringTM, providing systematic approaches to help businesses optimize their presence across AI-powered discovery platforms. Authority EngineTM serves firms, agencies, and growth-focused companies seeking to enhance their digital visibility and establish thought leadership positioning in their respective markets.

