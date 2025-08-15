RETEVIS Launches Back-To-School Radio Communication Solutions To Boost Campus Safety And Coordination

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - As schools across the U.S. gear up for the 2025 academic year, RETEVIS is stepping in with a timely solution to a growing concern: seamless, reliable communication on campus. From small private schools to sprawling university grounds, RETEVIS Two Way Radios for Schools Solutions are helping educators, administrators, and security teams stay connected-enhancing both daily operations and emergency preparedness.









With growing pressure on schools to ensure student safety and operational efficiency, RETEVIS offers a tailored range of two-way radios to match the unique needs of campuses large and small. Whether it's a teacher needing immediate support or a principal coordinating a lockdown, RETEVIS provides instant, professional-grade voice communication at the push of a button.

Tailored Communication Solutions for Every School Size



For Small Schools and Private Institutions



Lightweight, license-free models like the RETEVIS H777D and RETEVIS RT68H deliver instant, user-friendly communication right out of the box-perfect for teachers, office staff, and security personnel.

For Mid-Sized K-12 and Charter Schools



Models such as the RETEVIS RT29 and RB48 Plus provide extended range, long battery life, and rugged, triple-proof durability. Features like noise reduction (RETEVIS NR30) ensure clear audio during campus events, even in noisy environments. For Large Campuses and Universities



Professional solutions combining portable radios like the RB48 Plus and RT86 , with repeaters such as the RETEVIS RT97L , ensure uninterrupted communication across multi-building campuses, athletic complexes, and parking lots.









Safety, Speed, and Simplicity at the Core

RETEVIS radios empower schools to respond to emergencies in real time. A single button connects staff to the help they need-eliminating delays and reducing risk. But it's not just about emergencies. RETEVIS also enhances operational efficiency, helping staff manage logistics like lunch delivery, bus coordination, and event planning without the chaos of miscommunication.

"In modern education, communication isn't just about convenience-it's about safeguarding students, staff, and visitors," said a RETEVIS spokesperson. "We're proud to offer schools the tools they need to stay connected and secure."

Why Schools Choose RETEVIS:



Proven track record in education, retail, and hospitality

Advanced noise reduction and clear audio quality

Long battery life and industrial-grade durability Scalable options for small, medium, and large campuses

About RETEVIS

RETEVIS (rɪtˈvɪs), short for REdefine TElecommunications VIsion Signpost , is a global leader in two-way communication solutions. With a product lineup ranging from consumer walkie-talkies to professional-grade radios and accessories, RETEVIS is committed to helping users stay connected in every situation. Learn more at retevi .

