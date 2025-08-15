Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-15 07:05:34
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - Thomson Reuters : Today announced that it plans to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its shares. Purchases of shares will occur under a new normal course issuer bid that has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange. Thomson Reuters shares T are trading up $4.42 at $236.28.

