Brookfield Business Partners


2025-08-15 07:05:33
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:10 AM EST - Brookfield Business Partners : Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Brookfield Business Partners L.P. of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its limited partnership units and a notice filed by Brookfield Business Corporation of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares. Brookfield Business Partners. shares T are trading up $0.46 at $42.45.

