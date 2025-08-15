Bigbear.Ai Launches AI-Powered Cargo Security In Panama Canal Region: Retail Pins Hope On 'Worldwide' Expansion

BigBear (BBAI) on Friday launched a cargo security system in partnership with Narval Holding Corp., with an aim to enhance cargo transparency and counter illegal trade across global shipping routes.

The rollout will begin in Panama, a strategic location due to its control of the Panama Canal, which connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. The company's new AI-powered solution is designed to strengthen the supply chain in cargo transport using biometric identification and real-time tracking.

BigBear stock traded over 2% lower on Monday morning. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume levels.

BBAI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:45 a.m. ET on Aug. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Bullish users expressed optimism about the initiative's 'worldwide' potential.

Following its initial deployment in Panama, the companies plan to expand the technology across Latin America and other global high-traffic shipping regions.

“By partnering with Narval Holding Corp. in Panama–a critical gateway for global trade–we will deliver an AI-driven solution to strengthen cargo security today, while laying the foundation for broader regional adoption and collaborations with the international shipping lines,” said BigBear CEO, Kevin McAleenan.

The initiative will be carried out through Narval's subsidiary, International Shipping Compliance, S.A. (ISC). This next-generation platform integrates live tracking, biometric verification, and centralized data management to create a more secure and visible cargo journey.

Logistics operators can use the system's control center to access vehicle, driver, and cargo data in real time. The technology is also positioned to support law enforcement efforts to identify and intercept smuggling activities along major shipping corridors.

BigBear stock has gained 30% year-to-date and over 348% in the past 12 months.

