Citi Says Roblox Engagement Steady Despite Legal, Content Creator Controversy
Citi reportedly said Roblox Corp.'s (RBLX) business sentiment remains unhurt by recent developments that stirred both legal and community concerns and caused severe pressure for the stock on Friday.
According to TheFly, the firm pointed to two specific events behind the stock's weakness: a lawsuit filed by Louisiana's attorney general and the controversial ban of a content creator known for catching alleged child predators on the platform.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment