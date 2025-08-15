Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Citi Says Roblox Engagement Steady Despite Legal, Content Creator Controversy


2025-08-15 07:01:09
Citi reportedly said Roblox Corp.'s (RBLX) business sentiment remains unhurt by recent developments that stirred both legal and community concerns and caused severe pressure for the stock on Friday. 

According to TheFly, the firm pointed to two specific events behind the stock's weakness: a lawsuit filed by Louisiana's attorney general and the controversial ban of a content creator known for catching alleged child predators on the platform. 

