Cardiac Registry Support Doubles Its Network And Expands Into Bariatric Surgery Registry Support Following Acquisition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Leading cardiac registry firm acquires Lynne Thompson Consulting LLC dba Quality Health Data to enhance offerings, extend expertise to MBSAQIP and obesity care

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cardiac Registry Support Doubles its Hospital Network and Expands into Bariatric Surgery Registry Support Following Strategic AcquisitionLeading cardiac registry specialist firm acquires Lynne Thompson Consulting LLC dba Quality Health Data to enhance service offerings and extend expertise to MBSAQIP and obesity care programsRPAutomation Inc. dba Cardiac Registry Support (CRS), a premier provider of cardiac registry services, today announced the successful acquisition of Lynne Thompson Consulting/Quality Health Data, marking a significant expansion of its service portfolio and geographic reach to over 100 hospitals and clinical research organizations. The strategic acquisition enables CRS to double its hospital network while extending its proven registry management expertise into the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) and obesity care sectors.The acquisition represents a major milestone in CRS's growth trajectory, building upon the company's established reputation for excellence in cardiac registry support. With this expansion, CRS now serves twice as many healthcare facilities nationwide, providing comprehensive registry management solutions that drive quality improvement and regulatory compliance across multiple clinical specialties."This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to helping healthcare organizations achieve excellence in quality reporting and patient outcomes across all specialty areas," said Angela Teagle, President of Cardiac Registry Support. "By combining our deep expertise in cardiac registry management with Lynne Thompson Consulting's specialized knowledge in bariatric and metabolic surgery programs, we're creating an unparalleled resource for hospitals seeking to optimize their registry performance and quality metrics."The expanded CRS team brings together industry-leading expertise in multiple national registry programs, including extensive experience with MBSAQIP requirements and obesity care quality measures. This enhanced capability enables CRS to offer comprehensive, integrated registry solutions that address the increasingly complex needs of modern healthcare organizations.Key benefits of the expansion include:.Doubled Service Capacity: CRS now supports twice as many hospitals nationwide, demonstrating the scalability and effectiveness of its proven registry management approach.Expanded Clinical Expertise: Addition of specialized MBSAQIP and obesity care registry support to complement existing cardiac registry services.Enhanced Team Resources: Integration of Lynne Thompson Consulting's experienced professionals creates a stronger, more diverse team of registry experts.Comprehensive Quality Solutions: Ability to provide integrated registry support across multiple clinical departments within the same healthcare organization.Proven Track Record: Combined expertise representing decades of successful registry management and quality improvement initiatives.The expansion comes at a critical time as healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to demonstrate quality outcomes while managing complex regulatory requirements across multiple clinical programs. CRS's enhanced capabilities position the company to serve as a single, trusted partner for hospitals seeking to excel in registry reporting and quality improvement initiatives."Our cardiac registry clients have consistently achieved exceptional results, with improved data accuracy, enhanced compliance scores, and measurable quality improvements," added Teagle . "We're excited to bring this same level of excellence to bariatric surgery programs and obesity care initiatives, helping more healthcare organizations transform their registry data into actionable insights that improve patient care."The integrated team is already operational, with existing Lynne Thompson Consulting clients experiencing a seamless transition and immediate access to CRS's expanded resources and technological capabilities. New and prospective clients can now benefit from comprehensive registry solutions that span multiple clinical specialties, all delivered through a single, coordinated service partnership.About Cardiac Registry SupportCardiac Registry Support is a leading provider of registry management and quality improvement services for healthcare organizations nationwide. With proven expertise in cardiac, bariatric, and specialty registry programs, CRS helps hospitals and health systems optimize their registry performance, achieve accreditation requirements, and improve patient outcomes through data-driven insights and expert support.For more information about Cardiac Registry Support and its expanded service offerings, visit cardiacregistrysupport, or contact:Media Contact:...###

