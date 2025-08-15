Codoxo Accelerates Growth, Advancing On 2025 Inc. 5000 For The Third Year In A Row

AI-Powered Healthcare Payment Integrity Leader's Improved Ranking Reflects Increased Market Demand and Rapid Growth

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Codoxo, the leading provider of AI and generative AI-powered healthcare payment integrity solutions, today announced its inclusion on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the third consecutive year Codoxo has earned this recognition, underscoring its sustained innovation and leadership in transforming healthcare cost containment.

"We're thrilled to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year, and even more excited by our continued ascent in ranking. This achievement reflects the growing need for scalable AI and Gen AI-powered solutions that drive cost savings and enhance affordability across the U.S. healthcare system," said Dr. Musheer Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Codoxo. "Our next-generation innovations, such as Point Zero Payment Integrity, are helping to transform the industry from reactive recovery to proactive cost containment."

Codoxo's 2025 Inc. 5000 recognition highlights the company's accelerating momentum in transforming healthcare cost containment through scalable, AI-driven innovations for healthcare payers, government agencies, and pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) across multiple dimensions:



Point Zero Payment Integrity: Codoxo's market-leading model empowers payers to intervene early in the claims lifecycle - before claims are even created. By moving away from reactive audits to proactive cost containment, Codoxo helps to prevent payment inaccuracies and foster stronger payer-provider relationships.



AI-powered cost containment platform: Codoxo's Unified Cost Containment Platform leverages proprietary generative and traditional AI to analyze 100% of claims and drive early, proactive insights across the payment integrity lifecycle - all within a single platform – from pre-claim provider education to post-pay validation.



Market traction and proven ROI: Codoxo's AI solutions have already reduced healthcare costs for over 80 million insured Americans. Healthcare payers leveraging Codoxo's platform have reported up to 40% reductions in overpayments and significant operational efficiencies, while achieving cost savings of $60+ per member per year.

Compliance, security and enterprise readiness: Codoxo has successfully achieved NIST 800-53 Revision 5 compliance for two consecutive years and HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification, which it has re-certified over multiple cycles - underscoring its commitment to secure, scalable innovation in healthcare.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

To learn more about Codoxo's AI-powered solutions and meet our team, visit us at the 2025 National Association for Medicaid Program Integrity (NAMPI) Annual Conference in St. Louis, MO, August 24–26 or at the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association in Nashville, TN, November 18-21.

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the leading provider of generative AI and advanced artificial intelligence-driven solutions that empower healthcare payers to proactively identify and resolve payment integrity issues at the earliest stages of the claim lifecycle-ranging from pre-claim to prepay and postpay. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform leverages generative AI to help payers drive savings through provider education, data mining, medical record reviews, fraud detection, medical policy and provider contract compliance, concept ideation, and audit and case management. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify payment issues far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for growth. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit .

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit

