Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Langdon & Company Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Langdon & Company, LLP (“Langdon & Company”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident , which impacted the personal information of forty-six thousand individuals connected to its client, Easterseals North Carolina and Virginia.The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals' names, addresses, dates of birth, Taxpayer identification number, Social Security number, financial account information, medical information, health insurance information, and/or digital signature.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Langdon & Company related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Langdon & Company, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

CONTACT Jerry Wells

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL ...

WEB lynchcarpenter.com

1 .