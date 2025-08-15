Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CAPREIT Announces August 2025 Distribution


2025-08-15 05:15:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its August 2025 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12916 per Unit (or $1.55 on an annualized basis). The August 2025 distribution will be payable on September 15, 2025 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 (excluding approximately 1,600 suites classified as assets held for sale) residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion (excluding approximately $0.6 billion of assets held for sale). Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 117%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404 		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009 		CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

MENAFN15082025004107003653ID1109934681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search